TedXLasVegas announces speakers for April event, including ex-Raider

NFL fullback Alec Ingold hangs out with students at Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas' Windmill campus on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A diverse group of 21 speakers and performers have been selected to make presentations at TedXLasVegas, an event that will explore the intersection of social and environmental topics with added emphasis on the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

The inaugural TedX event, with the theme of “At the Crossroads,” will highlight connections across industries such as hospitality, film, arts, sports and entertainment.

It’s scheduled for April 4-6, with the main presentation day April 5, at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Symphony Park.

Tickets are available through the tedxlasvegas.org website.

Organizers of the event announced scheduled speakers and performers that include educators, climate scientists, an Olympic gold medalist and a former member of the Raiders.

List of speakers

- Kristen Averyt, a climate scientist with a career spanning leadership roles at the Desert Research Institute, UNLV and as senior climate adviser to the governor of Nevada.

- Aaron Berger, executive director of the Neon Museum and a nonprofit leader for more than 20 years with experience in fundraising, community engagement and cultural strategy.

- Kristen Corral, co-founder of Tacotarian and an advocate for women entrepreneurs in Nevada.

- Connor Fields, a three-time Olympian, BMX world champion, and the first American to win an Olympic BMX gold medal, who is now a keynote speaker, TV host and NBC Sports commentator.

- Mayte Garcia, a renowned dancer, choreographer, actress, singer and animal advocate known for her work with Prince.

- Aaron Harris, an educator, technologist and community advocate based in Las Vegas, with a background in engineering and a passion for exploring technology’s potential.

- Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, who while playing for the Raiders scored the first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium and is an advocate for adoption and foster care.

- Benjamin Leffel, a globally recognized scholar of climate leadership at UNLV who has spoken from New York to Barcelona on how cities and corporations fight climate change.

- Christina Madison, a nationally recognized clinical pharmacist and advocate for gender-based health, featured in more than 250 television appearances, including segments on “Good Morning America” and as an invited panelist at The White House.

- DeWayne McCoy, founder of The After Market and pastor of The Foundation Christian Center, who has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry, including leadership roles at Three Square Food Bank.

- Gwen Migita, whose expertise is in sustainability, social equity and economic inclusion and advises organizations on integrating environmental sustainability and civic engagement.

- Chris Charles Scott, an award-winning filmmaker and documentarian known for his compelling storytelling and collaborations with Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan.

- 11-year-old Kaia Vernon-Oliveira, a multiracial storyteller, performer and student at Nasri Academy for Gifted Children, who uses her creativity and talents to inspire others and empower girls through her performances and ideas.

- Hillary Walsh, an immigration lawyer with more than 12 years of experience representing clients before the U.S. Supreme Court and various courts of appeals as the founder of New Frontier Immigration Law, fighting for immigrants’ rights, with a focus on human trafficking.

- Award-winning educator Kevin Wright, a senior racial equity facilitator and consultant who drives systemic change through education and leadership.

- Minjia Yan, director of Millennium Commercial Properties and an advocate for placemaking and community development.

Performers

In addition to those speakers, TexXLasVegas 2025 will include several performances.

They will include artist, musician and photographer Sonia Barcelona; multidimensional artist, poet and violinist Elizabeth Berry; poet, educator and social justice advocate Rodney Lee; award-winning writer, speaker and performer Brittany Soul Sharp and the West Las Vegas Youth Performance Ensemble.

“Las Vegas is home to incredible environmental and public health advocates committed to building a better future,” said TedXLasVegas organizer Lauren Louzau. “TEDxLasVegas offers a powerful platform to amplify these voices, foster collaboration, and transform ideas into tangible change on a global scale.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.