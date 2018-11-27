Terrible Herbst’s Jerry Herbst has died at 80

Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local gas stations known for their mustachioed mascot and giant Americanflags, died Tuesday in his home. He was 80.

Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local gas stations known for their mustachioed mascot and giant American flags, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. He was 80. (Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations)

A large American flag blows in the wind above a Terrible Herbst gas station on West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A large American flag blows in the wind above a Terrible Herbst gas station on West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local gas stations known for their mustachioed mascot and giant American flags, died Tuesday in his home. He was 80.

The company opened the world’s largest Chevron this summer in Jean.

The company’s flags will be lowered to half-staff at all locations Wednesday. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.