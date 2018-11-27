Terrible Herbst’s Jerry Herbst has died at 80

Jerry Herbst, founder and chairman of a series of local gas stations known for their mustachioed mascot and giant American flags, died Tuesday in his home. He was 80.
The company opened the world’s largest Chevron this summer in Jean.
The company’s flags will be lowered to half-staff at all locations Wednesday. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
