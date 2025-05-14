Terrible’s buys 3 Las Vegas car washes, including 1 in Summerlin

A Las Vegas-based company offering full-service car washes and more has sold three of its area locations.

Terrible’s is adding three car washes to its roster, including one in Summerlin.

Terrible’s has acquired three of the five Fabulous Freddy’s car washes in the Las Vegas Valley, at 7155 Grand Montecito Parkway, 9611 Trailwood Drive and 1101 S. Fort Apache Road, said Bryan Breeden, vice president of marketing at Terrible’s.

The acquisitions were completed Tuesday, with remodels coming to each location, he said.

Now, only two Fabulous Freddy’s remain across Las Vegas and North Las Vegas at 4350 S. Durango Drive and 4309 W. Craig Road. Additionally, the company will still have four Utah locations.

Fabulous Freddy’s is a Las Vegas-based company offering full-service car washes with detail shops, express lube services, 24-hour convenience stores and fuel. Their first location opened in Las Vegas in 1999.

Terrible’s, formerly Terrible Herbst, has over 180 gas stations and over 80 car washes throughout Nevada, California, Utah and Arizona. They employ more than 2,500 people companywide across its gas station/convenience stores, car washes, gaming and tavern establishments.

