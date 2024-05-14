Terrible’s hosting job fair to fill over 200 positions in Las Vegas

Terrible’s is hosting a job fair later this week as it looks to fill hundreds of salaried and hourly positions within the company.

According to a news release, Terrible’s, which owns and operates over 180 convenience stores and over 80 car washes, is hosting a job fair for more than 200 positions on Thursday, May 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Terrible’s Employment Center, 3670 W. Dewey Drive.

The company says it is looking to hire team members for both salaried management positions and hourly positions, which pay up to $16 per hour, at both its convenience store and car wash locations.

Terrible’s says it is offering full and part-time positions with flexible schedules and full benefits.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at terribles.com/jobs ahead of Thursday’s job fair.

Those planning to attend the event are asked to bring their work cards and I-9 documents and be prepared to interview on site. According to Terrible’s, qualified candidates with all necessary documentation may be hired and on-boarded on the same day.