Tesla expands Gigafactory features in 2017

Carmaker Tesla filed 112 new construction permits in 2017 for an array of features for its factory outside of Reno.

Inside the Tesla Gigafactory. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An overall view of the new Tesla Gigafactory is seen during a media tour Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Sparks, Nev. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A representative of Panasonic shows a one of the thousands of batteries that will power the Tesla Model X pre-production pro type seen in the background at the Panasonic booth during the Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carmaker Tesla filed 112 new construction permits in 2017 for an array of features for its factory outside of Reno.

According to BuildZoom, a website that matches homeowners with contractors, Tesla’s building permits over the past year translate into $379.9 million for features like a measurements lab, hazmat building, brazing oven, and multimillion dollar chiller.

Tesla chose to place its Gigafactory in Nevada in part because of a $1.2 billion tax incentive package and the location of lithium mines that produce raw materials for the company’s lithium-ion batteries for its cars.

The factory, located in Storey County, is expected to cost Tesla $5 billion in total.

The company has invested in its retail presence in Southern Nevada with a new Tesla auto sales store planned for the western Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.