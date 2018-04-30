Tesla on track for its Nevada hiring and tax incentive goals

The latest audit on the Tesla factory also shows that the company has hit its milestones to receive state tax credits.

Electric car maker Tesla is on track for its hiring and tax incentive goals in Nevada, a new audit of the company shows.

Nevada awarded Tesla a tax incentive package in 2014 amounting to $1.3 billion in tax breaks as long as the company make a $3.5 billion capital investment in Nevada by 2024.

The Tesla factory under construction in the Reno area has cost the companies involved over $3.27 billion so far.

As of Sept. 30, 2017, which is the latest date the audit covers, the state has credited $143.86 million in taxes to Tesla to build the factory.

Tesla started the project in October 2014.

In its tax incentive agreement with Nevada, Tesla estimated it would need 6,500 employees in the Gigafactory by 2024.

To date, the project as a whole has employed 2,417 workers, 93 percent of them in-state residents with an average wage of $37.66.

Tesla has employed 1,636 people to date, 90 percent of them in-state residents and with average wages of $39.40.

Battery maker Panasonic Energy Corp. of North America has employed 715 people to date, 99 percent of them in-state residents with an average wage of $32.65.

H&T Nevada, an affiliate of German component maker Heitkamp & Thumann Group, has employed 66 people to date, 79 percent of them in-state residents with average wages of $34.85.

Of Tesla’s $2.07 billion in capital investment in the project, the company has spent:

– $41.99 million on land

– $330.04 million on completed buildings and structure

– $1.11 billion on buildings and structures still under construction

– $520.94 million on property still under construction

