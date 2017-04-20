Tesla recalls 53K Model S, Model X cars

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016. (Sam Mircovich/Reuters)

Tesla Inc. said Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.

Shares of the U.S. luxury electric car maker dropped 1.3 percent to $301.50 in afternoon trading.

Tesla said there had been no accidents or injuries due to the issue.

“The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier,” Tesla said.

The company said that it would be sending an official recall notice to its customers, which will include information on how to have parking brakes replaced.

Tesla had said last year it would recall 2,700 Model X sport utility vehicles in the United States due to a faulty locking hinge in third-row seats.