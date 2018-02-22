Tesla to join dealerships on Sahara Avenue Friday

The showroom floor at the Tesla sales and service location off of Jones Boulevard near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. A new Tesla sales store located at 7077 W. Sahara Ave. is slated to open Friday. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tesla will open a larger showroom on Friday.

The carmaker will move from a store near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway to a store twice the size about seven miles north.

The new 26,000-square-foot store and service center is near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to a statement Wednesday. The store will employ about 50 people upon opening.

Tesla will also sell energy products such as rechargeable batteries and roof tiles for solar energy.

The move puts the carmaker next to dealerships for car brands including BMW, Mazda and Hyundai.

Tesla will keep the former location but stop using it as a retail space, according to the statement. The company opened that store about five years ago.

Clark County records show permits that detail $505,000 worth of work on the new Sahara store.

Outside of retail investment, Tesla continues to build its $5 billion factory outside of Reno.