Tesla ‘winding down many’ stores, shifting to online sales

In this Sunday, July 8, 2018, photograph, 2018 Model 3 sedan sits next to a Model X on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tesla Inc. said it is “shifting” worldwide sales online in order to cut costs.

The company said the move is to support making $35,000 Tesla 3 models available.

“Shifting all sales online, combined with other ongoing cost efficiencies, will enable us to lower all vehicle prices by about 6 percent on average, allowing us to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than we expected,” the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Tesla said it will be “winding down many” of its stores “over the next few months,” it said, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations.

Tesla has one showroom in Nevada near West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas.

A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment Thursday on the closure of any specific stores.

