The Cosmopolitan turning sports book area into food and beverage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 4:06 pm
 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will convert its former race and sports book section into a food and beverage concept.

County records show $2 million worth of work to remodel the race and sports book area on the into a market.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the record about the project.

The Cosmopolitan, owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group, started in the summer on an upgrade of almost 3,000 rooms. The hotel-casino is investing over $100 million into the project.

Remodeling Boulevard Tower finished in December. Chelsea Tower will finish by the end of the year.

In 2016, the hotel-casino moved its race and sports book from the second level of Boulevard Tower to the main casino floor.

