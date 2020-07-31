The D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos

The D Las Vegas has rescinded a new dress code policy that barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown hotel-casino.

People walk outside of the D Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A video posted to Instagram by an account using the name Ryan Dannettelle showed a man with a D Las Vegas mask explaining the new dress code. The video had more than 13,300 views as of Thursday night.

The account user did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the employee, the property’s new dress code had been in place Friday and Saturday nights, and banned more than just certain tattoos.

“If you’re a lady, and you’re exposing a little bit too much (of) your upper extremities, we can’t let them in either,” the employee said. “You know, I understand how you feel. It’s a company policy that we just implemented, and it’s part of the dress code. … It doesn’t matter your race, your ethnicity, your gender.”

D Las Vegas spokeswoman Angela Ciciriello said the property had implemented several strict door policies upon reopening, including a more restrictive dress code.

“In evaluating our policy, we determined that limiting face and neck tattoos was overreaching and we have since rectified,” she said.

The property has also implemented ID scanning, extra police officers on property and temperature scanning since reopening.

