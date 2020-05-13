The District at Green Valley Ranch shops reopen

Retailers and restaurants at the Henderson shopping center have begun reopening for business at 50 percent occupancy, according to a Wednesday news release.

Debbie Foord, left, and her daughter Anna Corcoran shop at Magnolia Lane at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Henderson. Some businesses in the shopping center reopened in accordance with Gov. Sisolak's Phase One guidelines. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

“Open” signs for shops at The District at Green Valley Ranch have returned.

“Our retailers and restaurants are incredibly happy to be given the go-ahead to re-open their doors to the public and welcome guests back into their establishments,” said Heath McCue, regional marketing director for real estate company Vestar, which owns the shopping center. “Shopping and dining out are an important way of connecting with one another and a part of the human experience we all truly treasure.”

The District has more than 70 shopping, office and dining options, according to the release.

Several stores and restaurants also will continue offering curbside pickup and delivery options. An updated list of active curbside participants can be found at shopthedistrictgvr.com/events-and-promotions.

According to a news release, each retailer and restaurant will determine when it will reopen and what its operating hours will be. The shopping center advises customers to call or visit shops’ websites for details.

