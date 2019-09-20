The Ladder: Annalisa Holcombe appointed president of WGU Advancement

Annalisa Holcombe (Western Governors University)

Western Governors University has appointed Annalisa Holcombe as president of WGU Advancement, effective Sept. 16. Holcombe, who most recently served as vice president and chief advancement officer at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education, fundraising, and community relations to her new role.

WGU Advancement focuses on building financial support for initiatives that drive the university’s commitment to reinvigorating the promise of higher education for all. “Annalisa’s track record of success in academic, administrative, and executive roles will be invaluable to Advancement’s mission—helping us scale WGU’s impact not only to make college more affordable for students in need, but also to drive innovation in higher education and impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students.” WGU President Scott Pulsipher said in a news release.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members to lead the organization in 2020.

Members this month elected Tom Blanchard as president, Aldo Martinez as president-elect, Mark Sivek as vice president and Jillian Batchelor as treasurer of the organization. Also elected as new directors were Lee Barrett, Shawn Cunningham, George Krypreos, Shanta Patton and Merri Perry.

Officers and directors not up for re-election are immediate past president Janet Carpenter, CEO Wendy DiVecchio, Stephanie Grant, Randy Hatada, Tim Kelly Kiernan and Chantel E. Tilley.

GLVAR, the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada, was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation.