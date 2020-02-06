The Ladder: Ari Kastrati named Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador

Ari Kastrati (MGM Resorts)

Greg Brower (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)

John Miller (Lexicon Bank)

Dirk Gaspar (Holland & Hart)

MGM Resorts Chief Hospitality Officer Ari Kastrati has been named a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador.

“The culture of food in Japan is absolutely fascinating,” Kastrati said in a prepared statement. “I think we are lucky to be able to source directly from farmers, fisherman and producers in Japan.”

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck announced Greg Brower, a shareholder in the firm’s Nevada offices, was named to the International Association of Gaming Advisors board of trustees and will serve a three-year term.

Lexicon Bank, opening of its permanent location in Tivoli Village Feb. 20, will be headed by John Miller as CEO.

Holland & Hart announced the addition of Dirk Gaspar, Of Counsel in the firm’s Las Vegas, Nevada office.

