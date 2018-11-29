The Ladder: Brian Kunec named regional general manager of KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States and in Nevada. In 2017, KB Home was the second top homebuilder by sales in Nevada.

KB Home promoted Brian Kunec to regional general manager of the home builder’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions.

Kunec has overseen operations at KB Home Las Vegas since 2015.

“As we work to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in our expanded company footprint, we are confident that Brian’s proven success will help lead the way,” said Matt Mandino, chief operating officer of KB Home

Wynn Las Vegas promoted Doug Castaneda to Director of Race & Sports Book Operations.

The Nevada State Contractors Board has hired Tim Geswein, Esq. as general counsel.

Brittany Walker joined Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas office as an associate in the firm’s Environmental and Natural Resources practice group.

Nigro Construction added Todd Harper to its team as estimator.

Howard Hughes Corp. named Brian P. Walsh as senior vice president, land sales for the master-planned community of Summerlin. Walsh oversees engineering, horizontal land development and land sales in the 22,500-acre community that frames the Las Vegas valley’s western edge.

Glen Bullen has joined AGS — a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines — as commercial drector for the company’s interactive division.

