The Ladder: Bruce Spotleson new to Neon Museum

The Neon Museum hired Bruce Spotleson as vice president of fund and partner development. Spotleson will drive corporate and individual support for the organization.

Spotleson was most recently director of corporate partnerships for Vegas PBS. Prior to that role, he was group publisher for Greenspun Media Group. Before relocating to Las Vegas in 1996, he was publisher of the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Spotleson currently sits on the executive committee of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, served as chairman of its Board of Trustees in 2014, is a past president of the Business Council and is a graduate of the Leadership Las Vegas class of 1999.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican health system named new top leadership at three southern Nevada acute-care hospitals. Lawrence Barnard, current President/CEO of the St. Rose San Martín Campus, will assume the role of Nevada Market Leader and President/CEO of the Siena Campus, effective July 1. Kimberly Shaw, Siena Campus Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President/CEO of the San Martín Campus, effective July 1. Tom Burns, Chief Nurse Executive at the Rose de Lima Campus, will take on additional executive duties at the hospital, becoming Chief Operating Officer/CNE at the Rose de Lima Campus, effective July 1.

The+Source announced Chris Thompson as its new operations manager.

