The Ladder: Candy Kyner new catering manager at Sahara Las Vegas

Sahara Las Vegas announced Thursday Candy Kyner joined the hotel-casino as food and beverage sales manager.

Sahara Las Vegas has a new catering manager.

Kyner has more than 22 years of experience in the catering industry, and was most recently the catering manager at Mandalay Bay. Prior to catering, Kyner worked for several years in convention services.

Royal Oak, Michigan-based Howard & Howard has continued the expansion of its Las Vegas office with the addition of five new attorneys. Karson Bright, Kirill V. Mikhaylov, Cami M. Perkins, L. Christopher Rose, and Christopher M. Warburton have all joined the firm.

Catherine O’Connor joined OptumCare Cancer Care as a breast surgeon.

Robin Branham joined Southwest Medical as a nurse practitioner and specializes in family practice.

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. named Ross Edwards as vice president of operations for its Las Vegas office.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools promoted Mitch Martinez from general manager of the Las Vegas division to vice president of the luxury pool segments.