The ladder: Chef takes role at Southern Nevada Health District

For the first time, the Southern Nevada Health District has appointed a chef to its board of directors. Chef Nicole Brisson will serve as a member-at-large on the board for a two-year term.

“One of my goals is to bridge the gap between the culinary industry and inspectors. Working together, we can continue to safely run the city’s best kitchens and accomplish great changes for the industry,” Brisson said in a statement.

Brisson is the executive chef at Eataly Las Vegas. She was previously the culinary director for B&B Hospitality Group, the executive chef at Carnevino at The Palazzo and chef di cucina at OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria at The Venetian. Before joining B&B Hospitality Group, she opened Wynn Las Vegas where she worked under Chefs Steven Kalt and Paul Bartolotta.

Steven M. Silva and Cortney E. Young have joined the Nevada office of Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC.





AmeriNat, a servicer of economic development and housing assistant loans named Shaunda Clark as its chief financial officer. Clark will be based in AmeriNat’s newly created Las Vegas office.

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber announces that Joyce Goedeke joined the team as its vice president of marketing and brand strategy.





Collins Engineers, Inc. promoted Jennifer Escobedo to Regional Manager of Collins’ Las Vegas office. Escobedo was a project manager.

MacKenzie Ruta joined Trosper Communications, LLC as an account executive. Ruta will oversee the public relations and social media efforts for the agency’s non-profit and energy clients.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority Board of Commissioners approved Bill Brewer as the agency’s new executive director. This appointment comes after former Executive Director Gary Longaker’s retirement from the authority after 15 years of leadership.





Ryan Semerad joined Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas office as an associate in the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice group.

