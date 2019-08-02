The Ladder: City National Bank has new branch manager

Mohammed Hussein’s responsibilities will include managing the branch sales and servicing related responsibilities at the Tropicana banking office, including the managing of a staff of three colleagues.

City National Bank has hired Mohammed Hussein as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Tropicana banking office at 2320 East Tropicana Ave. and the corner of Eastern Avenue. Hussein replaces Joe Laiacona, who was promoted to manage the bank’s Twain banking office. Hussein joins City National from Bank of the West with more than 15 years of banking experience.

In his new role, Hussein’s responsibilities will include managing the branch sales and servicing related responsibilities at the Tropicana banking office, including the managing of a staff of three colleagues.

“We are very excited to have Mohammed join City National and our amazing team of branch managers,” said Bruce Ford, senior vice president and Nevada regional banking manager, in a statement.. “He joins City National with a strong banking background and a wealth of experience that will serve him well in his new role.”

Prior to joining City National, Hussein worked for Bank of the West as vice president and branch manager. During his tenure in banking he also has worked for U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo Bank as a branch manager, where he began his banking career in 2004.

Tutor Perini Building Corp. announced several new hires. Hunder Irby, Spencer Templin and Alberto Yanez were hired as project engineers; Tyler Schmidt as a project superintendent; Mark Riley as a project accountant; Debra DeVita as an assistant controller; Brandon Metoyer as a project coordinator; John Vogel and Robert Cazares as superintendents; Rebbekka Brown as an administrative assistant; Pedro Baker as an enclosure superintendent; and Gerry Tan as a senior estimator.

CAMCO, a management services company serving community associations in Nevada, named Christine Greengrass vice president of association services in Southern Nevada. Greengrass will be focusing on supervising non-developer controlled communities and educating homeowners and board members on the processes and laws that govern community association living in Nevada.

Southern Nevada Public Television welcomed a group of new leaders to its board of directors. Tom Warden of The Howard Hughes Corp. serves as president; Clark Dumont of Dumont Communications, LLC, as vice president; Nora Luna of University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension as secretary; and Kim Walker of Kim Walker, Inc., as treasurer.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas’ official PGA TOUR event, has named Leah Marcus as community relations and finance manager. Marcus previously served as the player services and pro-am assistant at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

