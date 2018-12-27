The Ladder: CityCenter has a new president, chief operating officer

CityCenter has a new president and chief operating officer.

CityCenter has a new president and chief operating officer.

Steve Zanella will oversee daily operations of Aria and Vdara and continue to provide oversight on corporate initiatives.

Zanella has more than 25 years of experience with MGM Resorts International. Most recently, he was president of Core Properties in Las Vegas, where he oversaw operations at Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur, and Circus Circus.

Zanella will assume his new responsibilities effective Jan. 1, 2019, subject to completion of applicable licensing requirements.

Destiny Thompson joined the GES Las Vegas office as an administrative manager. GES is a full-service, southern Nevada engineering firm focusing on geotechnical, environmental, materials testing and construction inspections.

Erika A. Albini joined The Shade Tree as director of development. The organization is a 24-hour accessible shelter designed specifically to meet the needs of women and children in crisis.

William Hill U.S. named Kenneth Fuchs as president, digital. Most recently, Fuchs was CEO of STATS, the global leader in sports data and ancillary products powering a diverse array of data, content, software and analytics needs for the world’s largest companies, brands, teams, leagues and betting operators.

The Ladder appears Sundays. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.