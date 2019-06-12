The Ladder: Contracts extended for 3 Nevada college presidents

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents renewed or extended the contracts of three college presidents.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents renewed the contract of Great Basin College President Joyce M. Helens and extended by one year the contracts of University of Nevada, Reno President Marc A. Johnson and Nevada State College President Bart. J. Patterson.

“I’m proud of the work of President Helens. She is deserving of this contract renewal as she continues to move Great Basin College forward,” Chancellor Thom Reilly said.

President Helens has led GBC since August 2017.

Both President Johnson and President Patterson received one-year extensions on their contracts.

The Nevada System of Higher Education, comprised of two doctoral-granting universities, a state college, four comprehensive community colleges and one environmental research institute, serves the educational and job training needs of Nevada. NSHE provides educational opportunities to more than 100,000 students and is governed by the Board of Regents.

AREA15 — Las Vegas’ new experiential retail and entertainment complex — announced the members of its new event sales team: Ryan Kruger, Josh Baro, George Jaramillo, and Tara Engler. AREA15 is currently accepting bookings starting in January 2020.

Dignity Health has appointed Julie Sprengel, division president for Dignity Health Southern California, to lead the new Southwest Division of CommonSpirit Health. The Southwest division includes both Southern California and Nevada and is comprised of nine acute care hospitals and four micro-hospitals.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP announced Jeffrey J. Steffen has joined the firm as Partner in the firm’s Business Transactions practice group. As a transactional attorney, his practice is focused in corporate, commercial real estate and construction law.

Grand Canyon Group, whose brands include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines, Buck Wild Grand Canyon Hummer Tours and Grand Canyon Coaches, announced Kidist Grznar as its new vice president of sales.

Jeff Frank has been promoted to vice president, preconstruction of Tutor Perini Building Corp.

Maverick Gaming announced that Brett Kline has been named chief marketing officer.

JCM Global has announced two key promotions at its Americas headquarters in Las Vegas: Dave Kubajak has been named senior vice president of sales, marketing and operations; and Cliff Buckley has been promoted from sales manager to director of business development.

