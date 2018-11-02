The Ladder: Ellis Island brewing up new plans

Michael Key , the new director of brewery operations, and Eddie Leal , the new head brewer, plan to debut at least one new brew a month and incorporate new beer into tap rotations.

Ellis Island is brewing up new plans.





“Their plans for our facility will take our brewery to the next level and truly make us a destination for craft beer enthusiasts,” said Christina Ellis, director of marketing at Ellis Island casino and brewery.

Since arriving at the iconic brewery in Las Vegas, Key and Leal have updated the IPA recipe to a more current, west-coast style, creating a more hoppy, flavorful and aromatic brew with big citrus and fruity notes, the company said in a news release. Recently, they launched a new Hefeweizen recipe, which features a traditional Bavarian style with hints of banana and cloves, and will introduce an exclusive Doppelbock this holiday season. They have also already incorporated more of a rotation for their dark beers, which have included an Irish dry stout, oatmeal stout and a brown porter.

Matt Heyerdahl joined Frazier & Deeter’s Las Vegas office as director. Heyerdahl specializes in Internal Audit, SOX, Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting.

Nicole Santero is the new director of communications for the School of Community Health Sciences at UNLV. Santero was previously the director of public relations for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Snell & Wilmer announced attorneys Eric D. Walther and Hayley Jordan Cummings recently joined the firm’s Las Vegas office. Cummings focuses her practice on commercial litigation. Walther represents a broad range of clients in both state and federal district courts, primarily in disputes involving breach of contract, corporate governance and real property.

Emily Dacanay joined Marrs Bergquist, certified public accountants. She will specialize in individual and business tax consulting for the firm.

David Sly was promoted to Creative Director at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Adam Iniguez joined Greater Nevada Mortgage’s team of mortgage consultants.