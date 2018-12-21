The Ladder: Fashion Show hires new general manager

Fashion Show Las Vegas hired Brent Gardner as its general manager. Gardner will oversee 250 stores, 25 dining choices and eight department stores, as well as manage day-to-day operations, drive revenue, support the execution of leasing, development and marketing activities and more.

“I am thrilled to join the Fashion Show team, here in the entertainment city of the world,” Gardner said in a statement. “Over the past 10 years, I have continuously seen the retail industry evolve and I am looking forward to bringing the property’s already exceptional retail experience to the next level.”

Gardner has more than a decade of retail experience at various shopping properties throughout the United States. He has held diverse roles with retail brands such as Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties Retail.

Lena Brass is retiring from Nevada State Bank McCarran Center branch after 35 years with the company. Vivanie Naughton-McCully will become branch manager. Sujata Passi joined the company as the branch manager of the Southern Highlands location. Matthew Terada has been named the branch manager of the Nellis/Stewart Branch.

Scientific Games Corp. announced three executive promotions. Jim Kennedy, currently executive vice president and group chief executive, lottery, will become chairman, lottery. Patrick McHugh, who is currently senior vice president, global lottery systems, has been appointed the lottery’s new executive vice president and group chief executive. Jordan Levin has been named the new executive vice president and group chief executive, digital.

Maria Veronica Saladino joined The Siegel Group as associate corporate counsel. After defending Fortune 500 companies at Wilson Elser, Saladino joined Siegel’s corporate and real estate law department.

Jon Raby, a veteran BLM land manager and leader, has been named State Director in Nevada. Raby will report to the BLM Nevada State Office in Reno in early January 2019.

