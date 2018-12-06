The Ladder: Former Nevada Assemblywoman joins Workforce Connections

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams is the new chief strategy officer for Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s local workforce development board.

Bustamante Adams will oversee the One-Stop Career Centers expansion in local libraries, while creating an integrated workforce system to support the growth of in-demand industries as identified by Nevada’s Economic Development Plan.

Bustamante Adams has a strong history in both hospitality and politics. She worked 18 years at MGM Resorts International, working her way up from clerk to corporate. In addition, Bustamante Adams represented District 42 in the Nevada Assembly from 2010 to 2018, serving as Speaker Pro Tempore in her last leadership role.

Kyle Roerink joined the Great Basin Water Network as its first-ever executive director.

The College of Southern Nevada hired Barbara Talisman as the new executive director of the CSN Foundation.

Commercial real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank hired Christopher Crooks to the Las Vegas office as senior managing director.

Greater Nevada Mortgage added Michele Loker to its team of mortgage consultants at GNM’s Las Vegas office.

Bindlestiff Tours hired Robert Graff as its new vice president of sales and marketing.

Jeff Simmons, Dylan Heroy, Jason Park, Curtis Sanders, and Pete Janemark joined Sun Commercial Real Estate.

Malachi Schlink was promoted to lead graphic designer at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

