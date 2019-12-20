The Ladder: GLI promotes Lynda Hartzell

GLI’s Nevada audit process is a critical step for a company to obtain certification by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Lynda Hartzell (Gaming Laboratories International)

Ryan Venci (Naqvi Injury Law)

Belinda Rosthenhausler (CDC Small Business)

Doug Fleegle (Las Ventanas)

Gaming Laboratories International has promoted Lynda Hartzell to audit director.

“Lynda’s relentless dedication to her craft is one more example of how GLI is committed to quality,” said GLI President and CEO James R. Maida.

Prior to joining GLI, Lynda held multiple senior leadership positions, including Chief of the Audit Division for the Nevada Gaming Control Board. She holds accreditations as a CPA, CFF, CFE, CIA, and CPM.

GLI supports industry suppliers and operators with guidance on new gaming landscapes and testing and certification to mitigate risk and ensure gaming innovations meet regulatory standards.

Las Ventanas, a continuing care adult community in Nevada, announced Doug Fleegle is its newexecutive director.

Belinda Rosthenhausler joined CDC Small Business Finance as a vice president, commercial lender to provide SBA 504 financing to small business owners in Arizona and Nevada. The SBA 504 loan is a fixed-rate loan for owner-occupied real estate that requires a 10 percent down-payment by the small business owner. The current SBA 504 rate for a 25-year loan is 3.64 percent.

Naqvi Injury Law welcomed its newest attorney, Ryan Venci.

