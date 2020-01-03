The Ladder: Jennifer Shell joins Vegas PBS

Jennifer Shell (Vegas PBS)

Vegas PBS hired of Jennifer Shell as the Educational Technology Utilization and Project Management Coordinator.

Shell will manage the implementation and reporting of multiple grants and promote the use of instructional television and other distance education technologies provided through Vegas PBS for the Clark County School District. Shell will provide educational consulting services to teachers, principals, staff and administrators on best practices for utilization of these services to support students across the district.

Venture capital firm and small business lender Advantage Capital announced it is expanding its team in Nevada with the addition of Al Alvarez as Director. Alvarez will focus on identifying new opportunities and working with small business owners and entrepreneurs to evaluate their capital needs.

Complete Association Management Company LLC promoted McKensey Bagnell to regional director. She joined CAMCO in February as a community manager,was promoted to senior manager in July and to regional director in September. In the new role, she will focus heavily on mentorship of the company’s community managers, making sure they have what they need day to day, and on building relationships with clients to ensure their needs are being met by those managers. Bagnell said she has a passion for mentorship, which is why she decided to pursue the position. And her boss notices that passion.

UNR alumni Laura Gracia, M.S. has recently graduated with her master’s degree in Couple and Family Therapy from UNLV. She will be joining Summit Mental Health as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist- State Intern. She will continue her work with private clients. as well as take on new Medicaid and insured clients working to improve their mental health

Joyce Smith, Bank of Nevada’s senior director, commercial banking, was elected to the Nevada Bankers Association Board of Directors by unanimous vote. Smith’s board position became effective Nov. 12, 2019.

