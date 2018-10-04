The Ladder: Jim Heilmann leaves Fashion Show mall for AREA15

Jim Heilmann, previously the senior general manager of Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip, has joined AREA15 as its general manager.

AREA15 is set to open in 2019 as a retail and entertainment complex. The complex is set to blend interactive experiences, themed events, art installations, bars and nightlife just off the Strip behind Palace Station, at Sirius Avenue and Rancho Drive. The anchor tenant Meow Wolf, an immersive art experience, will collaborate with local and global artists.

“Jim brings a unique perspective to our growing team at AREA15,” said Winston Fisher, CEO of AREA15. “His in-depth knowledge of the traditional retail industry will complement many of the groundbreaking ideas we are implementing as we set out to change the retail model. And we’re going to have a lot of fun along the way.”

Balloons with a Twist and Master Calendar Las Vegas hired Julie Marcus as vice president of sales and marketing.

Jeff Maher is the new vice president of AXEL, the technology company that provides digital privacy protection. Maher will help lead communications and creative efforts for the launch of AXEL Token and development of its proprietary blockchain platform, the AXEL Exchange. He also will produce original content across AXEL’ssocial media channels, as part of an initiative to educate the public about blockchain technology.

Karl Schauerhamer is the new chief financial officer at Hirschi Masonry, a masonry contractor in southern Nevada.

Adam R. Ellis has joined Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC. Ellis will practice out of the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Anthony Ruiz, formerly on the communications and public affairs team at the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, is now the senior adviser of government relations and community affairs at Nevada State College.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has announced that Patrick J. Reilly will join the firm as a shareholder in its Las Vegas office.