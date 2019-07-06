The Ladder: Konami Gaming gets new vice president

Greg Colella has more than 20 years of gaming industry experience, with a proven track record in product lifecycle planning, strategy, and marketing.

Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the hiring of industry executive Greg Colella to vice president of product management.

Colella has more than 20 years of gaming industry experience. In his role as vice president of product management, he is responsible for market research, product strategy, and new product introduction for Konami game products.

“As Konami continues its focus on advancing our product portfolio to enable customer success, we are pleased to welcome Greg Colella’s demonstrated industry knowledge and expertise to the organization,” said Victor Duarte, senior vice president & chief product & strategy officer. “His strategic leadership will be a direct support to the company’s immediate and long-term objectives.”

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum welcomed Megan Farnsworth and Jennifer Curland as the newest members to its Board of Trustees.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE that provides a vehicle for companies and individuals in the private sector to support key city initiatives, announces the members of its Advisory Committee. The fund was established in September 2018 to target specific community needs in the areas of Livability, Innovation, Future and Education, according to a press release. To date, The Mayor’s Fund has received more than $600,000 from the private sector, the press release said.

Members include: Andy Abboud, Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Gian Brosco, Nevada Community Foundation; Kristine Creel, community leader/philanthropist; Allan Creel, Creel Ventures; Christina Ellis, Ellis Island; Cindy Ellis, Nevada Women’s Philanthropy; Brian Formisano, Wells Fargo; Derrick Hill, Cox Communications; Maria Gatti, MGM Resorts International; Gard Jameson, Jameson Family Trust; Brian Kunec, KB Home; Rose McKinney-James, McKinney-James & Associates; Justin Micatrotto, Luna Foundation; Ann Simmons-Nicholson, The Simmons Group; Tony Sanchez III, NV Energy; Tom Thomas, Thomas & Mack Co.; Roy Whitmore, University of Phoenix; and Richard Worthington, The Molasky Group of Companies.

