The Ladder: Las Vegas Events leader joining National Wrestling Hall of Fame board

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced that Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson has been approved as one of two new members of the Board of Governors, effective with the next board meeting May 30. Christenson will join fellow NCAA Champion Stewart Carter in that role.

“We are pleased to add Stewart Carter and Pat Christenson to our Board,” Tom Slowey, Chairman of the Board of Governors, said in a statement. “In addition to a tremendous passion for wrestling and an appreciation for the effect it has had on their lives, Stewart and Pat each possess an extensive and varied set of professional skills that will be extremely beneficial to our organization.”

Christenson has been president of LVE since 2001. He is responsible for securing “Signature Events” and then ensuring their growth and success. During his tenure, LVE has increased the number of events it has supported from 21 in 2001 to an average of 40 over the past five years.

Duane Morris LLP trial partner Dominica C. Anderson has been appointed to the firm’s six-member Executive Committee. Anderson is managing partner of Duane Morris’ Las Vegas office and practices in the firm’s Las Vegas and San Francisco offices. She is a member of the firm’s governing Partners Board and vice chair of the Duane Morris Women’s Impact Network for Success Steering Committee.

Grand Canyon Development Partners promoted Cody Wingert to project manager.

Insurance Office of America hired Michael Oliver to its expanding western region. Oliver joins the Las Vegas team as a commercial insurance risk manager.

Whalen Financial, a Las Vegas-based investment and wealth management firm, has announced Reid Rasner as the newest adviser to join its team of financial professionals.

Northcap Commercial welcomed Mark J. Musser as director of investment sales. Musser specializes in the sale of investment properties including retail, office, industrial and NNN sales.

