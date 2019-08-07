The Ladder: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel gets new managing director

Virgin Hotels announced Mary Giuliano as the managing director at the Hard Rock Las Vegas, which soon will rebrand as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Sir Richard Branson, announced Mary Giuliano as the managing director at the Hard Rock Las Vegas, which soon will rebrand as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“It was crucial that the managing director for this property not only possess immense hospitality experience, but also that they are entirely immersed in the city of Las Vegas,” Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels, said in a statement. “As a long time Vegas resident with 25-years of experience working in the hotel, gaming, and entertainment sectors, Mary is uniquely qualified to help transition the property into a world class Virgin Hotels experience. We’re delighted to have her on the team.”

Giuliano is the first woman managing director for the Virgin Hotels brand.

Before joining Virgin Hotels, Giuliano was as general manager for Vdara, where she developed and directed strategic planning initiatives for the 1,495 all-suite resort with top line revenues exceeding $125 million. During her time there, she managed a staff of more than 1,000 while increasing year-over-year profitability and cash flow.

Global Gaming Women has named Christie Eickelman its president of its board of directors for a two-year term. Eickelman is vice president of Global Marketing at Gaming Laboratories International. Global Gaming Women supports, inspires and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry.

Eickelman takes the place of Phyllis A. Gilland, SVP & General Counsel at Golden Entertainment, who served as GGW’s president for the past two years.

Eickelman was one of the founding members on the Global Gaming Women Board. Previously she served as Vice President & co-chair of the Events Committee. She said as president her primary goal will be to ensure the financial future of the organization.

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has welcomed three new hires to the organization: Vice President of Investor Services & Engagement Alaina Cowley, Manager of Investor Services & Engagement Alexandra Shahady-Dupree and Public Relations Specialist Danielle Smith.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance is a public-private partnership dedicated to regional development.

Sun Commercial Real Estate hired Travis Laub as an associate.

