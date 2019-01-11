The Ladder: Las Vegas real estate company lands new vice president of construction

Tim Lockett will oversee the construction budget for each project, project and site managers, develop bid packages, plan construction schedules and ensure they are met in a timely manner, provide progress updates regarding budget and schedule and provide leadership to project teams.

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and construction management company, announced the hiring of Tim Lockett as vice president of construction.

Lockett will oversee the construction budget for each project, project and site managers, develop bid packages, plan construction schedules and ensure they are met in a timely manner, provide progress updates regarding budget and schedule and provide leadership to project teams.

Lockett began his career at the Nevada Test Site working as an electrical designer for a federal contractor for seven years before transitioning to project manager at UNL.

Southwest Medical Associates, part of OptumCare has added eight new healthcare providers: Michael Albring, MD joins Southwest Medical as a hospitalist.

Cornell Clark, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Health Care Center (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.

Amanda Dickerson, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Eastern Health Care Center (4475 S Eastern Ave.) and specializes in adult medicine.

Pei-Chi Fu, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Siena Heights Health Care Center (2845 Siena Heights Dr.) and specializes in adult medicine.

Diane Johnson, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Lake Mead Parkway Health Care Center (270 W Lake Mead Pkwy.) and specializes in adult medicine.

Kevin Refahiyat, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Durango Convenient Care (7150 S. Durango Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.

Hae Ran “Helen” Rhim-Kim, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in rheumatology.

Sandra Vega, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Montecito Health Care Center (7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy.) and specializes in OB/GYN.

Arkansas-based digital product development agency RevUnit promoted Josh Stanley, based in the Las Vegas office, to president.

Jon Pearson joined Holland & Hart’s Las Vegas office as an associate in the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice group.

