The Ladder: Latino Bar Association gets new director

Andrea Gandara of Holley Driggs Law Firm was named director at large of the Latino Bar Association.

Gandara advises clients regarding bankruptcy and commercial litigation matters. This advice includes assisting businesses, banks, and other lenders on creditors rights issues, initiating and defending against lawsuits in state and federal court, and judgment collection. She also counsels on contract formation, loan agreement enforcement, and real property title disputes.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation promoted Joseph L. Lasky III to director of the Foundation’s Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Clinic. Founded in Las Vegas in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation exists to provide high-quality, research-focused medical treatment to children battling cancer and many other life-threatening conditions.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority announced Lena Frias has joined the agency as its director of rental services. The authority’s mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans.

Southern Nevada engineering company Geotechnical & Environmental Services, Inc. announced Jhoana Duran has been named staff professional

Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization serving more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, recently announced the promotions of Megan Weintraub to director of annual giving and women’s philanthropy and Sarah Small to director of young leadership development.

Nonprofit Create A Change Now named Lisa Campbell CEO. The nonprofit aims to fight childhood obesity.

Matt Engle joined Insurance Office of America.

The Ladder appears Thursdays online and Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.