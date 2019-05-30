The Ladder: Maverick Gaming to get new CFO, Thomas J. Granite

The new position is effective Wednesday, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Thomas J. Granite is slated to soon become Maverick Gaming’s new chief financial officer.

Granite brings more than 20 years of gaming industry and investment banking experience to his new role. He was most recently managing director at Jefferies in its real estate, gaming, and lodging investment banking group.

The new position is effective Wednesday, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

At Maverick, Granite will be responsible for all of the company’s financial and treasury functions including financial reporting, banking relationships to support the company’s goals for growth, investor relations, and merger and acquisition activity.

Matt Kimball was elected as the vice chair of SCORE Las Vegas. Kimball is in the employee benefit insurance field and has various professional experience in project management, nonprofit e-commerce, training and development.

Nevada State Bank promoted banking veteran Robert Arnal to vice president, business development sales manager.

AGS added Michele Hannemann and Colleen Coddington to its North America Game Sales team. Hannemann will support Western Canada and Coddington will support the midwest U.S. region.

Burk Construction Group added Breann Henderson as project manager.

The Board of Directors for Grant a Gift Autism Foundation has a new director, Sandraleigh Findlay. The foundation also added three new staff members: Joseph Rhodes, Chloe Vieira and Corinne Spitzer.

Newmark Knight Frank announced the addition of prominent retail advisor, Lauren Tabeek.

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, which provides HVAC and plumbing services, announced that it has selected Matthew Sanfilippo as its new chief human resources officer.

One Nevada Credit Union announced Mo Nemati as its new vice president of consumer lending. Nemati will oversee the credit union’s consumer loan underwriting, processing, collections, and loan servicing activities.

