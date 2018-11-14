The Ladder: Nevada Builders Alliance CEO appointed to education commission

The appointment makes West the first ever private sector representative to serve on the commission. “Education is a foremost priority for Nevada’s building and construction industry and we’ve been working for years to put our state’s youth on a career trajectory, regardless of limitations or challenges,” said West.

In his new role, West will work alongside other commission members to regulate and set standards for licensing educational staff throughout the state. The Commission on Professional Standards in Education is the only regulatory commission that sets credentialing standards for K-12 teachers to ensure Nevada’s educators are both highly qualified and highly effective in the teaching of Nevada’s students.

Cox Communications’ Derrick Hill Named Chairman of LVGEA Board of Directors

Derrick Hill, vice president of Cox Business, was named chairman of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. He will begin as chairman in January.

Nevada Association Services Inc., a provider of collection services for community associations, named Cameron Clark president.

Brian Baluta has joined the Abbi Agency as its vice president of client strategy. Baluta was previously communications director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

