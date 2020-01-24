The Ladder: Nevada Department of Business and Industry

Sandy O’Laughlin was appointed as Commissioner of the Nevada Financial Institutions Division November 2019, and Budd Milazzo has been named B&I Deputy Director for Northern Nevada, effective January 13.

Department of Business and Industry Director Terry Reynolds has made two appointments to leadership positions.

Sandy O’Laughlin was appointed as Commissioner of the Nevada Financial Institutions Division November 2019, and Budd Milazzo has been named B&I Deputy Director for Northern Nevada, effective January 13.

A native of Nevada, O’Laughlin began her banking career in 1984 as a teller. During her career as a senior bank officer, she redesigned and implemented operational procedures that substantially curtailed fraud, minimizing risk to consumers as well as the banking institutions, the department said in a press release.

Milazzo has been appointed as Deputy Director and will be responsible for managing the financial, human resource and administrative functions. He has been employed by the State of Nevada since 2010 after retiring as an owner of a business in New Jersey.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck expanded its government relations team with the additions of Neal Tomlinson, shareholder; Kristina Kleist, policy advisor and associate; and Denise Freeman, senior policy assistant. This team will work primarily out of the firm’s Las Vegas and Carson City offices, as well as in the firm’s new Cheyenne, Wyoming, office.

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, announced that Justin Forman has accepted the position of regional manager of the firm’s Las Vegas office. Previously, Forman served as sales manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Encino office.

