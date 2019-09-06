104°F
Business

The Ladder: Nevada Donor Network names Steven Peralta president

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 3:17 pm
 

Nevada Donor Network has announced the appointment of Steven Peralta as its foundation president. In the role, he will oversee the development and implementation of the organization’s strategic plan.

Peralta will work with network CEO Joe Ferriera to lead donor relationship efforts and advance the network’s mission “to provide hope, strength and life to more than two million people in Nevada and thousands of potential transplant recipients across the country,” according to a news release.

“NDN’s newly developed foundation has been a vision of ours for many years,” Ferreira said. “As foundation president, Peralta will play an integral role in the future of donor relations as we expand our vision, and ultimately, our ability to provide people with a second chance at life.”

Conquer Paralysis Now, a nonprofit organization devoted to furthering advancements in spinal cord injury research and treatment, has named Kristina Crawford as its new executive director.

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce announced the promotion of Paul Moradkhan to senior vice president of government affairs.

Newmark Knight Frank announced the addition of Katherine Freehof, who joins as a director in the Las Vegas office specializing in office landlord and tenant representation.

The Henderson Development Association, the economic development arm of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, has named Irene Bustamante Adams and Stephanie Garcia-Vause to its 2019-20 board of directors.

The Healthy Nevada Project has appointed Kylie Rowe, who previously served as a vice president of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, as the project’s business relationship and engagement partner.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas has hired Ahmed Yacout, who most recently served as director of rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin, as hotel manager.

Dr. Elizabeth McGee, who has been practicing at Pediatric Dental Care Associates in North Las Vegas for more than a decade, was named president of the Nevada Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Sun Commercial Real Estate welcomed Michael Hsu as senior vice president with a focus on office properties and investment sales.

Alverson Taylor & Sanders announced that attorney Justin Wilson joined the firm. He practices civil litigation with an emphasis in the defense of medical malpractice and professional liability claims.

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.

THE LATEST
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo company representatives from Verizon, Goodwill, Kaiser ...
US adds modest 130K jobs, boosted by Census hiring
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that global economic weakness and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China may have begun to slow hiring.