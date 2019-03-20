The Ladder: New executives join the Plaza in Las Vegas

A super snow moon rises over the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas as seen from the World Market Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Plaza has brought on several new executives to the downtown Las Vegas property.

“As part of my effort to grow the Plaza’s offerings and attract new customers, I wanted to recruit leaders with a wealth of experience and knowledge to help us build on the success we’ve achieved so far,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a statement.

John Janicky, a 25-year gaming industry veteran, joined the Plaza as vice president of casino marketing and operations. Janicky most recently worked at SLS Las Vegas and Aliante Casino, a AAA Four Diamond Resort. At the Plaza, he will focus on leveraging technology and developing new and exciting marketing programs to enhance the players’ experience.

Ryan Rowland will lead the Plaza’s food and beverage program. Most recently, Rowland was director of restaurants for the transition of the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino to Park MGM.

Rowland is joined by Michael Vakneen who returns to the Plaza after co-founding the popular Pop Up Pizza, one of downtown’s first gourmet pizzerias located on the Plaza’s casino floor. Vakneen now works as a concept developer, food and beverage analyst, and director of special projects for the Plaza.

Bronson Olimpieri, owner and operator of ospitality marketing and branding agency TCB Strategic, is working with the Plaza on brand management and to develop new concepts and creative initiatives for the property.

Steve O’Donnell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer for One Nevada Credit Union.

Vegas PBS announced that Bank of Nevada Executive Vice President, Regional President, Michael Cunningham has joined the board of directors of Southern Nevada Public Television.

Former State Sen. Patrica Farley has been elected board president of Serving Our Kids, a Southern Nevada nonprofit that fights child hunger.

Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit membership-based healthcare association, announced it recently added Dr. Gillian Barclay to its executive committee. She was also appointed co-chair of the Las Vegas HEALS Legislative Task Force.

CAMCO, a homeowner association management company, promoted Beverly Eickmeyer to vice president of integration.

AREA15, Las Vegas’ new immersive entertainment, retail and dining venue slated to open in December, announced Dan Pelson as chief operating officer.

