The Ladder: Plaza hires new national sales manager

Plaza hotel announced Shelly Brown will join the property’s group sales team as national sales manager.

Brown comes to Plaza from Austin, Texas, where she most recently worked for the Wyndham Garden Hotel Austin as the property’s director of sales. Brown will support Plaza efforts to attract new corporate and travel business to the downtown property. Brown will develop proposals and negotiate group contracts including hotel rooms and meeting space for social and corporate markets.

City National Bank announced it hired Shane Rogers as senior vice president and team lead for its Private Banking Division in Southern Nevada.

Nevada State Bank has named three new branch managers across the Las Vegas Valley. Branch Manager Brenda Pape has taken over the Nevada State Bank location at 5840 W. Craig Road and Jorge Perez has been hired to oversee the branch at 2017 N. Nellis Blvd., the location formerly overseen by Pape. In addition, the bank has promoted Talissa Tillman to branch manager at the 9415 W. Flamingo Road location.

Desert Breeze Dental Family & Cosmetic Dentistry announced Paul VreNon, will be returning this March to teach at the General Practice Residency at UNLV.