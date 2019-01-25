The Ladder: Rampart Casino gets new general manager

JW Marriott promoted Michelle Bacigalupi to vice president and general manager for Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin.

JW Marriott promoted Michelle Bacigalupi to vice president and general manager for Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin.

In her new position, she will be overseeing multiple renovations to the property starting with the addition of a new parking tower, the complete renovation of the casino’s Asian restaurant and additional projects to be announced. She will oversee the efforts of the property’s 20th anniversary in 2019 through marketing, casino promotions, and other events throughout the property.

JW Marriott also announced the hiring of Lyn Ramos on its sales team as senior account executive, and Daniel Laliberté as vice president and hotel manager. Laliberté brings more than 40 years of hospitality experience to the property and will play a major role alongside Bacigalupi overseeing the planned property renovations for 2019.

Jennifer Bambao is the new director of development for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. The local nonprofit works with K-12 on financial literacy.

Attorney Robert Loftus joined Naqvi Injury Law.

Sun Commercial Real Estate promoted Cassie Catania-Hsu to president. Art Farmanali joined the company as senior vice president, and Eric Rogosch joined as vice president of retail services.

One Nevada Credit Union promoted Jeff Tibbits to senior vice president of information technology.

Bell + Ivy, a digital marketing and public relations agency based in Los Angeles, opened its second office in Las Vegas with Kayse Cadena as the new marketing manager for the Las Vegas office.

Andrea McCurry joined luxury electronic table gaming manufacturer Interblock as product manager.

Trosper Communications, LLC announced Carrie Amox as a new senior account executive.

Commercial real estate services provider NAI Vegas welcomed Ryan McCullough as a broker.

The Ladder appears Thursdays online and Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.