The Ladder: SafeNest opens new headquarters in Las Vegas

Veronica Martinez is the director of a new donation center headquarters for SafeNest, which serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence. The new headquarters, located at at 3925 W. Cheyenne is more than double the capacity, with 2,500-square-feet, from its previous center.

Since Martinez joined SafeNest in May 2017, the company said the donation center’s net income has increased by over 12 percent. Monthly donations total over 200,000 pounds per month. The donation center employs 20 full and part-time SafeNest staff.

Carol Kolson is the new president and CEO of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Kolson was selected by the chamber’s board of directors after a two-month search. She was previously president and CEO of the regional Southwest King County Chamber of Commerc in Tukwila, Washington.

Alona Burns opened the first Las Vegas franchise of the Tough Mudder Bootcamp gym. The gym focuses on high-intensity interval training and offers classes. The location in Las Vegas is the second in the country. The bootcamp gym is located at 6311 N. Decatur Blvd. More information is available at bootcamp.toughmudder.com/las-vegas#/week.

Allstate Insurance opened two new offices in Las Vegas. Jeremy Pelz owns and operates a location at 8560 S Eastern Ave, and Christopher Bellagamba owns and operates a location at 3350 Novat St. The agencies sell auto, property, commercial and life insurance, as well as an array of financial services.

Perry Wiley is the new vice president of food and beverage at JW Marriott. Megan Shaver is now executive chef at the resort’s Hawthorn Grill.

