The Ladder: SLS hires new director of restaurants

Derek Tadashi Morishita joins SLS with more than 10 years of experience in the food and beverage industry including holding senior level roles overseeing high-end culinary establishments across the Las Vegas Strip.

Derek Tadashi Morishita (SLS Las Vegas)

Howard Allen (PENTA)

Jennifer Jones (PENTA)

Rocelus Jessie (PENTA)

Eric Sales (PENTA)

Nathan Case (PENTA)

Raleigh Preston (PENTA)

Don Francis (PENTA)

Cassy Smith (PENTA)

Anthony Noll (PENTA)

Chase Roberts (PENTA)

Will Scott (PENTA)

James Winkle (PENTA)

Bobby Jelone (PENTA)

Ray Gonzales (PENTA)

Steve Miller (PENTA)

Jeff Walker (PENTA)

Chris Walker (PENTA)

Scott Davis (PENTA)

Ed Dancel (PENTA)

Andrew Karakkal (PENTA)

Cain Brodie (International Market Centers)

Matthew Sloan (Grand Canyon Development Partners)

Paxton A. Fleming (Howard & Howard)

Zakee Hill (PENTA)

Derek Tadashi Morishita has joined SLS Las Vegas as the new director of restaurants.

Morishita will oversee operations for the resort’s dining establishments including the Bazaar Meat by José Andrés.

Morishita joins SLS with more than 10 years of experience in the food and beverage industry including holding senior level roles overseeing high-end culinary establishments across the Las Vegas Strip.

“Derek’s wealth of expertise will be of tremendous value as we continue to elevate our culinary program,” said Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage at SLS Las Vegas.

Prior to joining SLS, Morishita was general manager at Hakkasan Restaurant for six years. Previous roles included oversight of operations at LAVO Italian Restaurant and Lounge, Michael Mina’s restaurant Seablue and MGM Grand’s The Grand Wok and Sushi Bar.

The PENTA Building Group welcomed eight new staff members and promoted 13 staffers. Howard Allen was hired as a preconstruction manager. Jennifer Jones has joined PENTA’s corporate services team as senior accountant. Rocelus Jessie was hired as site supervisor. Eric Salas joined the company as a project engineer. Zakee Hill transitioned from a concrete foreman to a safety manager role. Nathan Case joined the company as a project manager. Raleigh Preston joined PENTA as a VDC engineer. PENTA hired Don Francis as a superintendent.

Cassy Smith, is now a superintendent. She is the first female superintendent at PENTA. Anthony Noll was promoted to preconstruction manager. Chase Roberts and Will Scott were promoted to senior project engineers. James Winkle, Bobby Jelone, Ray Gonzales, and Steve Miller are now senior superintendents. Jeff Walker is now a project executive. Chris Walker has been promoted to VDC project manager. Scott Davis was promoted to senior project manager. Ed Dancel and Andrew Karakkal were promoted to project managers.

International Market Centers promoted Cain Brodie to general manager of Las Vegas Design Center effective Aug. 1.

Grand Canyon Development Partners promoted Matthew Sloan to project manager.

Royal Oak-based law firm Howard & Howard announced that Paxton A. Fleming has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office.

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.