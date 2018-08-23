The Ladder: Southern Glazer’s Wine Spirits of Nevada mixes up management

Southern Glazer’s Wine Spirits of Nevada is mixing up its management.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada is mixing up its management.

Brian Van Flandern is the new executive director of Mixology, Spirit Education and Special Events.

Prior to joining Southern Glazer’s, Van Flandern was the president and founder of his own mixology consulting firm, Creative Cocktail Consultants, where he focused on spirits education, innovating cutting-edge cocktail lists and training professional bartenders in the art of mixology, comprehensive spirits education and Michelin three-star hospitality dining and beverage standards.

Van Flandern has been featured on Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue,” The Food Network’s “The Barefoot Contessa,” CBS’ “The Early Show” and The Cooking Channel’s “Foodography,” among others.

As part of his responsibilities in his new role, Van Flandern will oversee Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Academy, where industry professionals are invited to learn from master mixologists, spirits experts, master sommeliers and cicerones. The program focuses on elevating the local beverage program while inspiring and educating bartenders and mixologists across the valley.

—

Lisa Nummi is the new chief operating officer at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Nummi will assume oversight of Sunrise Hospital’s $130 million multiphase campus expansion that adds 72 beds in a new five-story tower, along with a larger footprint for trauma and emergency room services. The previous COO at Sunrise Hospital, Alan Keesee, FACHE, returned to Capital Regional Medical Center in HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division last February. HCA owns Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

—

Jennifer Sher was named chairwoman of the Women’s Philanthropy Division of Jewish Nevada, a local nonprofit group.

—

Clark County Credit Union promoted Josh Haldeman from vice president of commercial lending to chief lending officer. Daniel Reese will take over the position of vice president of commercial lending.

—

Gaming lawyer Jennifer L. Carleton has joined the gaming practice at the Las Vegas office of Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC.

—

Ben Christensen has joined AmeriNat, a servicer of economic development and housing assistance loans, as its chief technology officer.

