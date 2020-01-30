The Ladder: Stacey Purcell, president of UNLV Alumni Association

Stacey Purcell attended the University of Nevada Las Vegas where she earned a degree in hotel administration from the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

Currently, Purcell is a sales executive with Caesars Entertainment Corp., providing training and coaching to a sales managers.

OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd., added two new orthopedic surgeons: Eugene Libby and Anthony Bratton.

PureStar, a laundry services and linen management provider to the hospitality industry, announced the appointment of Alex Dixon as west region president to lead the company’s West Coast operations and service lines.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced the addition of Latoya Bembry and John Helderman to its board of directors.

