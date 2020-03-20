The Ladder: The latest hiring, promotion news in the Las Vegas Valley

Private equity investment firm Bravia Capital has engaged Gian F. Brosco , president and CEO of Nevada Community Foundation, to serve as an adviser to the board of directors of Bravia’s Nevada holding company, Bravia Capital Partners NV Inc.

“We are confident Gian is the right person to help Bravia establish a strong, positive presence in the Nevada business and philanthropic communities,” Bravia Capital CEO and Founder Bharat Bhise said in a news release.

Brosco has more than 30 years’ experience in philanthropy, law, fundraising and banking, the release said.

”Few individuals in the industry possess his combined business and philanthropic expertise in service of helping corporations and families to positively impact their communities. In that regard, his respect among Nevada leaders is unrivaled,” Bhise said.

Brosco has served as president and CEO of NCF (Nevada Community Foundation) since 2008. During his tenure, the organization has grown from $14.9 million in 2008 to more than $160 million today. Brosco’s mandates include helping the Bravia board of directors “develop an understanding of the philanthropic business and market trends in Nevada; assist in developing a philanthropic governance framework in line with the state of Nevada’s best practices; provide unbiased insight and feedback relating to philanthropic programs and initiatives Bravia will undertake; source, facilitate and implement Bravia’s philanthropic endeavors in Nevada; and provide strategic thinking and recommendations on conducting philanthropy in Nevada.”

He will also focus on women’s equality and empowerment, the release said.

“It is my hope that, at the conclusion of my one-year contract, Bravia Capital Partners NV Inc. will be well on a path toward being recognized as a valued member of the Southern Nevada community and a thought leader in the women and girls’ empowerment space,” Brosco said.

The PENTA Building Group recently hired 10 new employees, including two new staff members in Las Vegas, and promoted two, including one from Las Vegas. It also gave a title change to another Las Vegas employee.

The new hires are April Swartz, who joins the team in Las Vegas as an accounting clerk, and Nancy Mayorga, who was hired as a senior project engineer in Las Vegas. In addition, Alex Ortega has been promoted to senior project engineer in Las Vegas, and Rossela Learing’s title has changed from senior project engineer to procurement manager in Las Vegas.

Wendi Schweigart of NDL Group, Inc. and the founder of Project Marilyn joined the board of the American Cancer Society Nevada. NDL Group is also the sandbox sponsor for the Construction vs. Cancer event. Project Marilyn provides women and teens in need with monthly feminine hygiene products.

Jennifer Bradley of JB Public Relations joins the 2020 Las Vegas Fashion Council Board as the PR chair. Bradley is also the new agency of record for IREM 99 Vegas, Fort Apache Commons and North Mesa Plaza.

Northern Lights and Fans, a retail lighting store in Las Vegas, has promoted Nick Otonowski to general manager. Otonowski has been with Northern Lights for most of the last 21 years.

