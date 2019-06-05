The Ladder: Tony Mistretta joins The STRAT

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.

Tony Mistretta (The STRAT)

The STRAT announced the appointment of Tony Mistretta as vice president of player development of the property. Mistretta brings decades of experience working in player development at many well-known resorts and casinos in the Las Vegas area.

Mistretta works alongside The STRAT’s casino host team with on business development and player retention.

Most recently vice president of casino marketing and administration at SLS Las Vegas, Mistretta’s broad experience includes roles as vice president of player development at Hard Rock Hotel from August 2010 until December 2011; vice president of national casino marketing at the Palms from December 2011 until February 2014; and vice president of player development at Downtown Grand.

CAMCO, a management services company serving community associations in Nevada, named Mozell Williams vice president of its Southern Nevada developer division. Williams, a U.S. Navy veteran, has been with CAMCO since 2005 and earned the 2013 Portfolio Manager of the Year Award for her motivation and persistent determination for success.

Chris Anderson has been promoted to senior vice president of Tutor Perini Building Corp.

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction and real estate development company, hired Melissa Jamvold as design manager for Drew Las Vegas.

AT&T hired Jose Espinel as assistant vice president of sales and distribution for Las Vegas and San Diego. In this position, Espinel will oversee all AT&T owned and authorized retail locations throughout the Las Vegas and San Diego markets.

