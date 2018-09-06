The Ladder: TravelNevada gets new rural programs manager

The Nevada Division of Tourism, known as TravelNevada, has hired Shari Bombard as its rural programs manager.

Shari Bombard (Courtesy of TravelNevada)

Bombard comes to the position from Tonopah, where she was the tourism and events coordinator, beginning in 2016. In that role, she directed and coordinated Tonopah’s tourism efforts, which included working with tourism groups, administering tourism policies, and grant writing. Before that, Bombard was the outpatient clinic manager at Nye Regional Medical Center and a social welfare examiner in Washington County, New York. Bombard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is a graduate of Tonopah High School.

In her role as TravelNevada’s rural programs manager, Bombard will oversee the agency’s Rural Marketing Grants and Projects Relating to Tourism Grants programs. She also will manage rural outreach and cooperative marketing programs.

Janet Lee joined the to the Shepherd Eye Center. She specializes in medical, laser and surgical treatment of glaucoma and is based out of Shepherd Eye Center’s Southwest location at 9100 W. Post Road in Las Vegas.

Kathleen Frantz joined nonprofit Core as development director. Core is an in-and-out-of-school program that focuses on the development and empowerment of Southern Nevada’s under-serviced youth.Frantz previously was advertising sales manager for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Regional law firm Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen opened a Las Vegas office, called McKelleb Carpenter Hazlewood on Sep. 1. Michael McKelleb has been named managing attorney of the new office, which focuses on community association law.

Elliot Pleitez has joined Las Vegas-based engineering firm FEA Consulting Engineers as a mechanical designer. FEA is a hotel engineering firms with clients including the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Downtown Grand and Hard Rock hotels across the country.

Entertainment marketing veteran Amanda Moore has been promoted to vice president of marketing for Live Nation Las Vegas.

During her time at Live Nation Las Vegas, Moore has launched a number of headlining residencies, including Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, Blink 182, Florida Georgia Line, Queen + Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Pitbull, Il Divo, Rascal Flatts, Styx & Don Felder, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Earth, Wind & Fire.

