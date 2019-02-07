The Ladder: United Way of Southern Nevada gets new president, CEO

United Way of Southern Nevada’s board of directors announced the appointment of Kyle B. Rahn as its president and CEO.

Rahn will lead an organization that unites more than 300 workplace campaigns, 400 nonprofit organizations, 2,000 volunteers and 20,000 donors.

Rahn was formerly the National Society of Black Engineers’ senior director of fund development. She came there from United Way National Capital Area, where she led programs and initiatives that raised more than $30 million annually.

United Way of Southern Nevada is part of a network of nearly 1,800 community-based United Ways in 45 countries and territories.

Jordan Smith joined Pisanelli Bice, PLLC as counsel.

Nevada HAND Founder and CEO, Mike Mullin, will be retiring later this year after more than 25 years at the helm of the organization. Under his leadership, Nevada HAND has grown to 34 apartment home communities serving more than 7,300 residents of Southern Nevada.

Nevada State Bank has hired Susan Stanton as human resources manager.

Colliers International announced that David Josker has joined the company as president, Southwest Region of U.S. Brokerage.

Forté PR announced Jennifer Hurtado has joined the agency as a public relations and social media specialist.

Naqvi Injury Law welcomes attorney Robert Loftus to its practice. In addition to his legal practice at Naqvi Injury Law, Loftus also serves as a Judge Advocate for the United States Army-Reserve Corps.

