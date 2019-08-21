The Ladder: UNLV announces interim dean for School of Medicine

Effective Sept. 1, John Fildes will fill in for outgoing UNLV School of Medicine Founding Dean Barbara Atkinson as the university continues a search for the next dean.

UNLV announced an interim dean for its School of Medicine.

Effective Sept. 1, John Fildes will take over for outgoing UNLV School of Medicine Founding Dean Barbara Atkinson as the university continues a national search for the next dean.

Atkinson will transition from dean into an advisory leadership role with the school.

“John is an exceptional leader and brilliant physician, and he has been a key member of Barbara’s team since day one,” UNLV President Marta Meana said in a statement. “As our inaugural chair of the Department of Surgery, he prepares our state’s future doctors with the knowledge and skills to help the most critical of patient needs. Our School of Medicine is in very capable hands.”

Trudy McClain was promoted to senior vice president, retail operations for One Nevada Credit Union.

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has appointed four new members to its board of directors, known as LVGEA50. They are Steve Zanella, president and chief operating officer of MGM Resorts International’sCityCenter, Henderson Mayor Debra March, Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen.

Grand Canyon Development Partners has promoted Belinda Cahapay to assistant project manager.

Yoga Haven welcomed its first executive director, Kaleigh Mancha. She was previously Yoga Haven’sprogram coordinator.

The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City,Phoenix and Washington D.C., have announced that Camile Tanner and Emma Williams have joined the firm as senior public relations account executives in the Las Vegas office.

