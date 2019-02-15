The Ladder: UNLV’s business school announces Alumni Board of Directors

UNLV’s Lee Business School announced its new members of the Alumni Board of Directors. The group is comprised of notable business and community leaders, led by incoming President D.J. Allen of Xs & Os of Success.

New members to the board include: Rick Arpin, NRT Technology; Quincy Branch, Branch Benefits Consultants; Michael Cunningham, Bank of Nevada; Bill Doak, Kirvin Doak Communications; Jeff Jacobs, LOGIC Commercial Real Estate; Andrew Kerzmann, Sycuan Casino and Golf Resort/San Diego; Tim Notaro, Aviano Consulting; Eamon Springall, Orgill/Singer & STITCHED Designer Clothes for Men; Aerielle Smith, Park MGM; and Erica Suciu, Nevada State Bank.

The new president of the Lee Business School Alumni Board of Directors, Allen was heavily involved with the UNLV men’s basketball program from 2005-2013 and is the former chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. He is a past recipient of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for the city of Henderson.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon announced Erin J. McDermott as its executive director.

Nevada State Bank has named Nidhi “Nikki” Dadlani vice president and professional banking relationship manager. D

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber, was appointed to the US Chamber’s Committee of 100.

Kirvin Doak Communications has named Tracy Skenandore director of corporate communications and public affairs.

SR Construction hired Robert Schenck, LEED AP, as a new senior estimator.

Chef Rhori Kow was named executive chef of Triple George Grill.

