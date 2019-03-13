The Ladder: Wet’n’Wild hires new executive team ahead of upcoming season

Wet ‘n’ Wild is seen in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegas water park Wet’n’Wild welcomed a new executive team ahead of the upcoming season that begins March 30.

Justin LuCore, the new general manager, will oversee all aspects of park business, both operational and administrative.

Cory Wynn, the new director of operations, will oversee the operations of the park, as well as the lifeguards, slide dispatchers, EMTs, security, park services and admissions employees.

The incoming Food and Beverage Director, Lisa Bauermeister, oversees the daily operations of the food and beverage department.

Nellie Muzika joined the team as director of finance and will oversee all financial aspects of the park, including payroll and information technology.

Lindy Frye was recently promoted to director of sales and marketing. Frye y will oversee the strategy, management, development, implementation and continued improvement of sales and marketing initiatives for Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas.

“I have the honor and pleasure of leading the team, setting the tone and driving the culture here at Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas,” said LuCore. “We look forward to a successful season and the opportunity to continue to drive the park forward.”

The park will open from the end of March through Sunday, Sept. 29. For park information call 702-979-1600 or visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com.

Michele K. Brigida, AIA, was recently named principal of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects — a 33-year-old Las Vegas-based architecture and interior firm responsible for public and private projects in 41 states nationwide, including the Zappos.com headquarters and Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas.

HELP of Southern Nevada has named Jason Viechnicki, sales executive at LP Insurance Inc., and Brenda Frank, former social worker, as the newest members of the board of trustees to further the organization’s continued service and development throughout Southern Nevada. There are no term limits for HELP of Southern Nevada’s board of trustees.

The Nevada Department of Corrections named William “Bill” Quenga the new deputy director of prison industries. Quenga has been with the Nevada Department of Corrections for 23 years, 20 of which he has worked for prison industries.

